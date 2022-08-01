Clemson Offense Starts 2022 with Fresh Terminology

First-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and the rest of Clemson's offensive staff spent the offseason retooling the offense, going over the playbook and figuring out ways to improve.

One area of change for 2022 is terminology.

"As an offensive staff, we just had to do a good job of picking and choosing what we wanted to keep in the offense and what we wanted to change in the offense, and what we wanted to tweak in the offense," Streeter said. "We needed to change our terminology and start fresh."

What the Tigers call the plays, including checks and audibles, and how they signal them was a process that began in the spring. And it certainly carried over to the summer as the players had to study a different playbook.

Clemson has a new playcaller for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Chad Morris left to become the head coach at SMU and Tony Elliott took over those gameday duties, working alongside former assistant Jeff Scott as co-coordinator.

Streeter, the QB coach and passing game coordinator, was promoted before last year's Cheez-It Bowl after Elliott left to become the head coach at Virginia, and with Kyle Richardson moving from an analyst role to on-field coach, along with new offensive line coach Thomas Austin taking over, it was a good time for a change.

"I think that it's good for our players to start fresh after a while," Streeter said. "Obvioulsy we sold that to our players and they did a great job this spring and continuing it on this summer. It was a really good process and it went smooth. I tell you. when you really challenge guys to absorb some stuff, they did a great job of really taking one day at a time and getting better with it. I think by the time we get to preseason camp it's going to be more cleaner and these guys are going to be even more comfortable going out there."

One of the products of new terminology is the hope of playing faster. With more simplified plays, the Tigers want to get up to the line of scrimmage quicker, dissect the defense and be ready to make changes if needed.

"It was definitely a little different hearing the same things for a while and then kind of switching up things," McFadden said. "At the end of the day, I've got to be able to adjust to certain things. Just getting in the film room, hearing those plays over and over, I think everybody has a great understanding of the names and everything."

