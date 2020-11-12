SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Offensive Line Has Done OK But Needs to Get Better

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney admitted earlier this year that an area of concern for the 2020 Tiger football team was his second-team offensive line, "Just our second offensive line," Swinney said. 

"We are young there. Building the quality, dependable depth in that second group. That first offensive line has a chance to be great. Same thing at quarterback, running back, tight end, and wideout. And at defensive line, we have a really good group there and good depth. Our 'backers, I don't think we've ever had a better group. Our back seven, we have guys banged up -- up a day and down a day, so getting everyone all back healthy is huge -- but the one area on our team is -- we are just different from last year from an offensive line standpoint."

Through the first eight games of the 2020 season, Swinney appears to have been spot-on with his concern. 

The Tigers rank 77th in sacks allowed per game, after ranking 17th a year ago. The Tigers also 90th in tackles-for-loss allowed, after ranking 57th a year ago. 

While the struggles were to be expected, especially after replacing four starters from the 2019 team, the Tigers are not willing to say that it is all bad. In fact, according to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, the Tigers were able to hold their own in their 47-40 loss to Notre Dame.

"I think you look until the last couple of plays there, the quarterback had time and was able to sit in the pocket and deliver the ball downfield," Elliott said. "We were close to breaking a couple of plays in the run game. Travis (Etienne) was an arm tackle away from breaking through. That group right there, they have a ton of pride and work their tails off. They're getting challenged, especially in the run game. They'll get challenged on the field by the opponent, they'll get challenged in practice, and they'll get challenged schematically."

The key for the Tigers during the off-week is to reevaluate, self-scout and figure out ways for the coaches to put an inexperienced offensive line in better positions to succeed.

"We are just going to go to work. And man, I love that group of guys," Elliott said. "Those guys are some of the most committed guys on the team. And we have to do a good job as coaches to put them in better situations where we can take advantage of teams' aggressiveness in the run so that we can generate some more productivity there." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Recent COVID-19 Effects are Affecting Clemson in CFP, Heisman

There are questions that have to be answered by the College Football Playoff committee and the Heisman Trophy voters that have implications for Clemson.

Brad Senkiw

Glover Begins Play in his Eighth Masters on Thursday

Former Clemson All-American and Hall of Famer Lucas Glover begins play in his eighth Masters Tournament on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. off the first tee at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Zach Lentz

Looking Ahead: Florida State Loses Four Players for the Season

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announces a quartet of losses in his Wednesday press conference with two from injury, two others leaving program

Christopher Hall

After Seeing Clemson, Tirico Touts Playoff Expansion

NBC Sports analyst Mike Tirico, who called the game between Clemson and Notre Dame, appeared on the Rich Eisen Show Monday to tout an expansion to the College Football Playoff. Tirico wants an expansion from four teams to eight teams.

Travis Boland

Postgame Tweet Puts Clemson Loss In Perspective

Clemson defensive lineman K.J. Henry tweeted shortly after the Tigers 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday. Henry said the tweet was to put the loss in perspective compared to what is happening in the world.

Travis Boland

ACC Releases Men's Basketball Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide men's basketball schedule Tuesday. Clemson's home games include Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Press Release

NFL Hall of Famer Says Lawrence Should Consider Returning to Clemson

NFL Hall of Famer and former 49ers quarterback Steve Young says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should strongly consider returning to school next season to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets.

JP-Priester

Patience Pays Off as Cornell Powell Shines Against Notre Dame

Cornell Powell has patiently waited his turn at Clemson and while the fifth year senior has been a reliable target all season, it has been over the last two games in which he's really made an impact on the offense, particularly against Notre Dame last Saturday

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is Over NFL Speculation

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is done talking about the speculation of when he'll go to the NFL and where he could land in 2021.

Brad Senkiw

What We Learned from a Clemson Loss at Notre Dame

Clemson had chances to beat Notre Dame, but it was the other team that made the key plays at the most opportune time.

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw