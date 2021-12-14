Clemson Personnel Updates: Swinney Talks Injuries, Decisions for Cheez-It Bowl and Beyond

Clemson will be without two veteran presences for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday that receiver Justyn Ross, who had surgery last month, will not play. Neither will senior linebacker Baylon Spector, who suffered a broken hand during the season and had surgery Tuesday.

"He had to have his hand fixed," Swinney said. "He's been playing with a broken part in his hand for a couple of games. He's not going to be healed up in 14 days. Other than that, there's nothing new (injury-wise)."

Swinney says receiver Joseph Ngata, who's been out since suffering a leg injury on Nov. 6 at Louisville, could suit up for the Tigers when they take on Iowa State in Orlando later this month. Ngata, who's second on the team in receiving yards, is listed as questionable.

"If we don't have some sort of setback, I'd say there's a chance," Swinney said. "He's working hard in yellow (jersey at practice) right now. Probably know more about him later in the week."

Receiver E.J. Williams, who's missed four games this season with various injuries, is back for the bowl game. Slot receiver Troy Stellato is currently wearing a green "limited" jersey in practice. He was injured during warm-ups before the Connecticut game last month.

"It's been kind of crazy, but we're playing our best," Swinney said.

There was hope that Ross could practice during his rehab after having a screw put in his foot and play in the bowl game, but it won't happen. He's headed to the NFL draft and has played his last game as a Tiger.

"Ross hasn't opted out. Nobody's opted out," Swinney said. "Ross is just not going to be able to play. But he'll be with us,"

In other personnel news, Swinney said that kicker B.T. Potter will return for the 2022 season. He's made 20 consecutive field goals on the road and 19-of-23 on the season. Swinney said Potter told him Monday he'd be back.

Clemson also got good news from a pair of Venables, Swinney said. While Brent left for the head coaching job at Oklahoma, son Tyler Venables, a sophomore safety, will remain at Clemson. So will Jake Venables, a linebacker who gave up football and is looking to get into coaching.