Renfrow recalls Clemson, looks forward to second NFL season

Former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain caught up with teammate Hunter Renfrow as part of an interview series for the ACC Network.

Renfrow joined Mac Lain from his home in South Carolina.

"Having this time has been wild," Renfrow said. "It's an unfortunate situation and I feel bad for what is going on. You try to help out as much as you can."

Renfrow announced last week his partnership with Three Square in Las Vegas.

"My Raider teammate, Alec Ingold, texted a few of us about his work with Three Square and asked if we would be willing to help," Renfrow said. "What they do is provide meals for impoverished places in Las Vegas, especially during this time when people are not working as much."

Fans can make donations to the organization for a chance to a virtual meet and greet with either Renfrow or other Las Vegas Raider players.

With the Covid-19 virus putting a halt to sports, Renfrow said he has taken a step back to do the things he would not normally get to do.

"Hanging out with my wife and dogs, just kind of refresh," Renfrow said. Last year was a whirlwind with getting married, preparing for the Senior Bowl and the combine. Sometimes God wants you to be still and just recognize that he's in control. It's just been good to see that."

Renfrow was a high school quarterback before redshirting at Clemson in 2014. He discussed the road that led him to play for the Tigers.

"Before my senior year I remember going to camp and coach (Jeff) Scott offered me a preferred walk on spot," Renfrow recalls. "I didn't deserve it, but it was my dream to play for Clemson and eventually be on scholarship."

The walk on designation pushed him to become a better receiver.

"I knew this would be good for me, because I would have to earn it," Renfrow said. "I was not getting anything. In the long run it taught me to work harder and pay attention to the details."

Renfrow would receive his scholarship at a team function where head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement in front of the entire team.

"That was special, that coach Swinney did it in front of my teammates," Renfrow said. "Just to see the reaction of the guys that you're with every day meant so much to me."

Arguably, Renfrow's biggest moment at Clemson came in the 2017 national championship game against Alabama. Renfrow caught the game-winning touchdown to secure the Tigers first national championship since 1981.

"We were just doing our jobs," Renfrow said. "They were in man coverage and I came off and the defender was giving me the inside. I came up stuttering, faked like I was going to run the slant and came back. Thank goodness I did because it gave Artavis (Scott) time to clear his defender. I was lucky not to trip. I wanted to make there was no flags before celebrating."

Renfrow said the play was a true team effort.



"I did what I've done a million times, it was just everybody doing their jobs, and running it in practice that led to second nature habit."

After graduation, Renfrow was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round in 2019.

"Whenever I first got drafted, my wife and I made of list of where we didn't want to go and the number one spot was Oakland. We didn't know anything about the city. And now, with Las Vegas the perception is the Strip and concerts and I didn't want that craziness."

Renfrow said he visited Las Vegas earlier this year and was able to see the stadium and take part in a few events.

"I couldn't be more thankful to be in Las Vegas," Renfrow said. "The people are unbelievable, the organization is well run and the fans are incredible. I've never been a part of a fan base as crazy as them."

Renfrow appeared in 13 games with the Raiders last year catching 49 passes for 605 yards and four touchdowns.

"I think we're building something special," Renfrow said. "We had a fantastic draft class last year, but it was our first year together with Derek (Carr). Now we've had a whole year together, we know each other and trust each other. I'm excited about what we can do going forward."