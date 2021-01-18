Punter Will Spiers Makes Return for Extra Year

Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist Will Spiers will be making a return to Clemson for his extra year with the Tigers. The punter posted on Instagram stating his intentions to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to all fall student-athletes by the NCAA.

A career low in total punts, but a career high in average yards per punt, this was by far Spiers best season with the Tigers. Averaging 44 yards a punt with his longest being 64 yards, he was helping the Tigers defense by giving them great starting field position in a lot of his attempts.

Clemson fans have to feel reassured with all the experience coming back onto the field. Another run at the championship is looking better and better for the Tigers this upcoming season.