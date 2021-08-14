Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei 'Always Coming with the Heat' on Throws

Clemson receiver Ajou Ajou had his hand split open on a pass from hard-throwing starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei one time, and Ajou has never forgotten it.

Ajou Ajou doesn't remember the first time he caught a pass from Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

However, the sophomore receiver does recall the first time Uiagalelei left a mark. And it was a big one.

"Let me fill you in on a little story," Ajou said after a recent fall camp practice. "We're on this hash. We're coming this way. I'm running a route. D.J. throws the ball so hard, he splits my hand open. It's still split to this day. Yeah, he's slinging that thing for real."

The injury occurred in between the fingers on Ajou's left hand. He had it glued together and taped. Now, he doesn't think much of it, but he's had time to get used to Uiagalelei, a star pitcher in high school, throwing gas.

While that had to hurt and shows just how strong of an arm the 6-foot-4, 247-pound Uiagalelei has, would Ajou ask his quarterback to turn down the heat?

"No, I say bring it some more," Ajou replied. "Get it in here."

The California signal-caller is the undisputed starter heading into Clemson's Sept. 4 season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. Uiagalelei displayed his ability as a freshman last season when he threw for 781 combined yards in starts against Boston College and Notre Dame.

"He's different," Ajou said. "He's one of a kind I'd say. Definitely one of a kind. He's always coming with that heat."

