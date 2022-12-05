Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal

The DJ Uiagalelei era has likely come to an end in Clemson.

The junior quarterback has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Uiagalelei is a California native who could be moving closer to home. Sources tell All Clemson that UCLA is a strong possible destination for Uiagalelei,

Uiagalelei will earn his degree this month and goes into the portal, which opened today, as a graduate transfer.

Uiagalelei started 28 games in three seasons, including every contest in the last two years. The former five-star prospect threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns to seven while completing 62.2% of his passes in 2022.

There were highlights to his career, like the game at Notre Dame in 2020, leading the Tigers to a 10th win in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl and helping Clemson go 8-0 in ACC play this season. He was praised by teammates and coaches for his work ethic and leadership. Uiagalelei always represented himself and his team with class, even taking the brunt of the blame when it wasn't always on him.

But his Clemson career doesn't get a story-book ending. Uiagalelei's career will also be remembered for running an offense that never seemed to really click with or for him and at times not living up to the recruiting hype and the legacy left behind by Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik after two drives in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2, and head coach Dabo Swinney announced after the 39-10 win over UNC that Klubnik would be the starter for the Orange Bowl.

"(Uiagalelei) graduates in a week or so, so he's got a bright future," Swinney said after Saturday's game. "Obviously, it didn't end tonight the way he would like, but he's got a bright, bright future as a football player. He's a guy that always have a special place in my heart because nobody has ever worked harder, nobody has ever been more respected in this program. These guys love DJ, and I do, too."

Uiagalelei had a solid first half of the season and looked greatly improved from his sophomore season, but his performances waned down the stretch.

He had 99 yards on 8-of-29 passing in a 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina, and he didn’t get over 200 yards passing in four of his final five regular-season starts.

Uiagalelei made two starts in 2020 and lit up Boston College and Notre Dame for over 700 combined yards, but that didn’t carry over to last year. He dealt with a knee injury and lost several key offensive players throughout the season. Uiagalelei struggled with his confidence and playmaking, ending 2021 with a 55.6 completion percentage and nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

For his career, Uiagalelei has thrown for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He's also rushed for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns.

