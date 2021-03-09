D.J. Uiagalelei Has 'Worst Job in America'

Clemson offensive linemen Matt Bockhorst talked about the big shoes D.J. Uiagalelei has to fill as he takes over at starting quarterback for the departed Trevor Lawrence.

Being faced with the task of replacing a generational talent like Trevor Lawrence can't be easy.

However, that is exactly what sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is attempting to do as he takes over as starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers this spring.

Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst noted exactly how much pressure comes with that role when the veteran offensive lineman met with the media on Monday after practice. At the same time, Bockhorst said he has all the confidence in the world that Uiagalelei will have a successful transition from backup to starter.

"Obviously he's got the worst job in America," Bockhorst said. "He's got some pretty big shoes to fill but he's a very talented kid and a steady worker. And I know all of us have full confidence in D.J. and we're excited to see him let it rip."

Uiagalelei was forced into action last season when Lawrence missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19 and he did not disappoint. The true freshman went out and threw for 781 yards and four touchdowns in those two starts, including a 439-yard performance in the loss to Notre Dame.

It was the most passing yards the Irish have ever allowed in a single game, and Bockhorst said that was just a glimpse of what fans can expect this fall.

"I think we saw that last fall," Bockhorst said. "He was thrust in that position rather quickly and unexpectedly and he handled it with grace. And that's just the type of guy D.J. is. He's calm and cool and confident in his abilities, and the people that are around him."

As for Lawrence, Bockhorst said while he and the rest of the Tigers will miss the likely number-one pick in the upcoming draft, they are very much looking forward to watching his career unfold at the next level.

"Definitely gonna miss Number-16 but obviously looking forward to seeing what he does at the next level and the great career that he's gonna have." Bockhorst said.