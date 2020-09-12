Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence 'Planning on This Being My Last Year'

Like many players, Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence typically doesn't like talking about when he'll move onto the next level — until Saturday.

In an interview with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi on "College GameDay," Lawrence admitted that 2020 would be his final season with the No. 1 Tigers. This is no real surprise, but it is the first time he's said anything definite on when he wants to turn pro.

"I'm graduating in December," Lawrence said. "(I'm) planning on this being my last year."

Lawrence is expected to be the first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, a prognostication that was made by draft experts nearly two years ago. He's also the Heisman Trophy favorite this season.

Last month, Lawrence reminded people that he has multiple years remaining. That was before it was announced that all fall-sport student-athletes are receiving an extra year of eligibility. He technically has three seasons left, counting this one, which kicks off today at 7:30 p.m. at Wake Forest on ABC.

"I want to play my last year here if that's what I decide to do. It's my third year. I even have another one," Lawrence said in August when he discussed why he chose not to opt-out in 2020. "I think we're forgetting I got four years so I'm just ready to have a great year and be a part of this team. We're super pumped."

Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards and 66 touchdowns in 30 career games. He led Clemson to the 2018 national championship and has lost just one game as a starter, last year's national title game against LSU.

