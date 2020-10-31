Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to watch the No. 1 Tigers' 34-28 win over Boston College like everyone else not at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The star quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner was ruled out Thursday when he tested positive for COVID-19, but he sent out a message to his teammates via social media after watching Clemson rally from an 18-point deficit to improve to 7-0 without him on the field.

"So happy for this team," Lawrence wrote on Twitter. "Great win. Miss being there more than anything."

True freshman D.J. Uiagalelei performed admirably in Lawrence's absence, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Travis Etienne stepped up with two touchdowns, and the Tigers head into next week's game at No. 4 Notre Dame undefeated. However, it's still unknown if Lawrence can return for that showdown.

Lawrence did do a Zoom call with the team before the game to give them some inspiration in his absence.