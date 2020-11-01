SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Falls From Heisman Frontrunner Position

Brad Senkiw

COVID-19 made the biggest change this week in the Heisman Trophy race since college football began in September. 

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed Saturday's 34-28 game after testing positive last Thursday, leaving oddsmakers to adjust to fewer games than previously expected for the former frontrunner.

According to Betonline.ag, Lawrence went from a favorite at +125 before testing positive to +225 after Dabo Swinney announced his star QB will miss No. 1 Clemson's next game against Notre Dame. 

Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones both jumped into the top spot at +150.

Heisman Odds Nov1
Odds from Betonline.ag

Fields has completed 87.3 of his passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns in two games after No. 3 Ohio State's 38-25 win over Penn State. Jones tossed four touchdowns in No. 2 Alabama's easy win over Mississippi State to give him 16 on the season.  

Meanwhile, Lawrence sits on his 305.5 passing yards per game and 17 passing scores for another week. Swinney said Saturday that the junior signal-caller will be done with his 10-day isolation by Saturday but won't have time to undergo the cardiac tests in time to get back on the field for the game against the Irish. 

DraftKings Sportsbook also adjusted its Heisman odds following the weekend's results, moving Jones, not Fields, into the position of favorite. 

Coming into the season, Lawrence was initially second on the Heisman odds list behind Fields, a finalist last year, but when the Big Ten announced in August it was postponing its season to the spring, Lawrence moved into the favorite role. Then after the Big Ten reversed course and decided to play a nine-game schedule that began in late October, it was believed that at least two extra games would be enough to keep Lawrence in the driver's seat. 

That's in question now with two games gone from his slate, but he'll still have time to come back and make statements with his stats and leadership for the 7-0 Tigers. The problem for him, however, is that he won't have the marquee game against Notre Dame to boost his Heisman profile. And now Fields and Jones have nearly as many games to match or surpass anything Lawrence does.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Tigerpaw51
Tigerpaw51

This is a joke anyway !! You play 2 less games and your chances of getting hurt decreases!! Why is Travis Etienne not higher up the rankings ? Guess Fields losing to Clemson last not mean anything?

IslandAndy1965
IslandAndy1965

Or you only play two games and you move into first place. A joke.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Boston College

Clemson will close out its five-game October slate on the final day of the month, as the top-ranked Tigers are slated to host the Boston College Eagles

Zach Lentz

Clemson Opens as Favorite at Notre Dame

Despite not having Trevor Lawrence, the top-ranked Clemson Tigers have opened up as a road favorite over Notre Dame for their weekend showdown in South Bend.

JP-Priester

Tee Higgins' Latest Toe Tap Reminiscent of 2019 ACC Title Game Catch

Former Clemson receiver and Cincinnati Bengals rookie Tee Higgins had an impressive 25-yard catch against Tennessee on the sideline with a defender all over him.

Brad Senkiw

Christian Wilkins Nabs First Career Interception

Former Clemson Tiger and current Miami Dolphin defensive tackle Christian Wilkins nabbed his first career interception of the his career in the first quarter of the Dolphins home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Lentz

What We Learned From Clemson's Escape Against Boston College

Sometimes there are as many lessons to learn coming out of a win as a loss, and Clemson's 34-28 win over Boston College is a great example.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson's 'Unbelievable' Recent Rash of Injuries

From quarterback Trevor Lawrence's positive test for COVID-19 to losing five other starters for the No. 1 Clemson's game against Boston College, it's was quite the week for Dabo Swinney.

Brad Senkiw

Tony Elliott Compares Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei to Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has confidence in freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei after watching him lead the Tigers back from an 18-point deficit.

JP-Priester

Clemson Overcomes First-Half Defensive Struggles to Rally Past Boston College

It was far from pretty but Clemson's defense made just enough stops to hold off Boston College Saturday as the Tigers overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Eagles.

Christopher Hall

Uncommon Victory Gives Clemson Confidence Going Forward

Clemson rallied from an 18-point first half deficit to defeat Boston College Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the victory will give the Tigers confidence heading into their matchup with Notre Dame.

Travis Boland

Clemson Running Back Travis Etienne Becomes ACC's All-Time Leading Rusher

Clemson running back Travis Etienne passed N.C. State legend Ted Brown's mark of 4,602 career rushing yards to set a new ACC record.

Brad Senkiw