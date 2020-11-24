SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

For Real, Trevor Lawrence is Back This Time

Brad Senkiw

Trevor Lawrence hasn't seen live action on a Saturday of college football since Oct. 24, the longest in-season stretch that the Clemson quarterback has ever gone without playing football in his life. 

That's expected to finally change Saturday at 3:30 when the No. 4 Tigers (7-1) take on Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Will Lawrence be able to shake off the rust and look like one of the nation's best football players despite the long layoff? Could Clemson give him some easy throws to break him back in or will he have to go pedal to the metal from the start?

"The game plan will be the same as it would have been if I played every week," Lawrence said. "That's what I want. I don't think anything will change. I've been practicing the last three weeks or two and a half weeks so I still feel good. Obviously, actually playing and performing on Saturday hasn't been there but I feel good with how we prepare and practice to get me ready." 

It's one thing to be injured and have to rehab to get back on the field. Lawrence has been relatively healthy for the entire month off; he's had to sit around and do a lot of waiting. He found out on Oct. 29 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Cartersville, Ga., native sat out the Boston College game two days later during his quarantine, and he wasn't able to get back on the field by the Nov. 7 contest at Notre Dame because of cardiac and lung tests that he still had to undergo. 

Lawrence was sure he would be back for the Florida State game last Saturday, and technically he was. The junior practiced during Clemson's open date the week before and traveled with the team to Tallahassee. 

He was ready to take the QB position back from freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, but FSU had other plans. Once the Seminoles back out of the game because of COVID-19 concerns, Lawrence realized how long it would be before he could play again.  

"I think that was for me the most disappointing thing was just not playing for a month," Lawrence said about learning of the postponement. "I feel like I had a really good week of practice. The whole team, the whole offense for sure had a really good week of practice and preparation. We were ready to go and then I felt like I was in a good spot and last minute obviously the game got canceled so that was for me just frustrating because I wouldn't be on the field."

It's reasonable to believe he'll need a little time to get back in rhythm with the offense, even though he's had plenty of time to practice. Pitt (5-4) could present some interesting challenges this week as its defense is third in the ACC in yards allowed per game (311.8) and first nationally with 40 sacks. 

But for Lawrence, who's savoring every moment in what very well could be his final home game as a Clemson Tiger, he's just happy to see this long layoff finally come to an end. 

"Obviously, just having to miss two games and a bye week, was already going to be three weeks," said Lawrence, whose Heisman Trophy chances are dim. "Now an extra one so it's weird, but I'm ready to get back for sure."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vague Statement From Swofford on Clemson, FSU War of Words Not Enough

Where has the ACC been during the fallout that has taken place after the abrupt cancellation of the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers matchup with Florida State on Saturday?

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney Continues to Defend His Team, Protocols; Says FSU Should Have Forfeited

On the heels of Swofford's statement, Tuesday—during his weekly press conference— Swinney did not walk-back his comments regarding the reasoning for Saturday's postponement.

Zach Lentz

Heisman Watch: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's Chances Dwindle Without FSU Game

The FSU postponement Saturday means nobody will see Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence on a football field for over a month, and the Heisman Trophy betting odds reflect that this week.

Brad Senkiw

ESPN Analyst Says Florida is Better Than Clemson

Days ahead of the first set of CFP rankings, former Auburn head coach and current ESPN analyst Gene Chizik says he thinks Florida is better than Clemson and currently has the Gators ranked inside of his top-four.

JP-Priester

Sources: Clemson was Ready to Play, Met ACC Protocols at FSU

According to multiple sources, FSU is the program that didn't want to play the game Saturday and Clemson found out after many things were in place.

Brad Senkiw

by

martin8422

Florida State Did Clemson a Favor By Not Playing on Saturday

It won't show up in the win column, but Florida State handed Clemson a much-needed win on Saturday despite the game being postponed hours before kickoff

Christopher Hall

by

sammalamma

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Stands With Swinney

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was preparing to go throough his normal pregame routine Saturday morning, when he got the news that the Tigers' game against Florida State had been postponed.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Had a Little TV With Breakfast After FSU Cancellation

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry says after learning of the cancellation of the game against Florida State, the Tigers chose to watch some film on Pitt while they ate breakfast.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Matt Bockhorst Details 'Bizarre' trip to Florida State

Matt Bockhorst details unique weekend in Tallahassee, slams outsiders for questioning legitimacy of Clemson's ACC Protocols

Christopher Hall

Radakovich Thinks More of Pitt than FSU

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich appeared on the ACC Network on Monday morning and said if the Tigers upcoming game with Pitt was postponed for any reason, making it up would be a higher priority than making up the postponed game with Florida State.

JP-Priester