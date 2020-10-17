SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Races Past Yellow Jackets, 73-7

Brad Senkiw

Clemson didn't just beat Georgia Tech on Saturday. 

The No. 1 Tigers ripped out the Yellow Jackets' stingers and stomped on them for 60 minutes in a 73-7 victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. 

It tied the 1903 team for the most points Clemson has ever scored against Georgia Tech. Trevor Lawrence went off for career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns to help the Tigers improve to 5-0 on the season. 

Most of Lawrence's damage came in the first half, which Clemson led 52-7 at halftime. It's the same number of points the Tigers scored in 60 minutes against the Yellow Jackets in last year's season opener. 

After giving up an early touchdown, Georgia Tech (2-3) came back to tie the game in the first quarter on a 59-yard TD pass from Jeff Simms to Jalen Camp, but Clemson defense bounced back, forced a turnover to help the offense score 24 points over the next 15 minutes of gameplay. 

Key play: Following that GT touchdown that tied the game, the Tigers needed just one play to regain the lead: An 83-yard bomb from Lawrence to Amari Rodgers, who got behind the Jacket defense and ran untouched for his first of two TD catches. 

Player of the game: Lawrence was nearly flawless except for the one interception that ended his streak of 366 passes without one. He finished with 404 passing yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, on 24-of-33 passing. His 12.2 yards per pass attempt was his second-highest of the season and best with at least 10 attempts. 

Freshman impact: Linebacker Trenton Simpson, along with sophomore Andrew Booth, led the Tigers with six tackles, including four solo. He entered the game with four tackles the entire season.

Coaches decision: With No. 2 quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei out because of shoulder stiffness, Taisun Phommachanh entered the game in the third quarter, but the coaches didn't let him finish the game. They gave preferred walk-on Hutner Helms a chance in the fourth quarter, and the freshman led the Tigers on a 14-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 7-yard TD pass to Kobe Pace.

Stat of the game: Clemson's offense finished with 677 yards, making it the most against an ACC opponent since putting up 698 against Wake Forest in 2018. 

Up next: Clemson returns home to take on Syracuse at Memorial Stadium at noon next Saturday. The Orange, who took the Tigers to the wire in their last trip to Death Valley, lost 38-21 to Liberty on Saturday to fall to 1-3 on the season. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Georgia Tech (someone got demoted)

Clemson will play its lone road contest of the month of October on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the top-ranked Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

by

TigerDrewz

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Has Career Day

The Clemson quarterback solidified his status as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner after setting a career high for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a 73-7 victory over Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta.

Travis Boland

Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Despite two uncharacteristic turnovers, Clemson is having very little problem with Georgia Tech in Atlanta. There has been no hangover as the Tigers lead the Yellow Jackets 52-7.

Travis Boland

Travis Etienne Becomes Clemson's All-Time Leading Scorer

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has scored 408 career points in his college football career and passes Chandler Catanzaro on the all-time Tiger list.

Brad Senkiw

Roster Update: Clemson Relatively Healthy for Matchup With Georgia Tech

When Clemson faces off with Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will be close to full strength against the Yellow Jackets for their noon kick in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

JP-Priester

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech holds a 51-32-2 lead in the series against Clemson, but Clemson has a 21-17 lead since Georgia Tech joined the ACC prior to the 1983 football season. Clemson has won five in a row against Georgia Tech.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Says Tigers Finally Have Functional Depth at Corner

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers are finally in a spot where they have the kind of functional depth at cornerback to where he doesn't even have to think about it because he trusts them all.

JP-Priester

Not Even Brent Venables Can Solve Stopping Travis Etienne

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' advice to containing running back Travis Etienne this season is "good luck."

Brad Senkiw

Georgia Tech Ready to Challenge Top-Ranked Tigers

Georgia Tech acknowledges Clemson is a well-coached and elite team but the Yellow Jackets are more focused on themselves rather than the Tigers this week

Christopher Hall

Clemson at Georgia Tech: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to look for as No. 1 Clemson heads to Atlanta this weekend looking for its sixth straight win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

JP-Priester