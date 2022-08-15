Skip to main content
Clemson Ranked Fourth In Preseason AP Poll

Jason Priester

Tigers in media's preseason ranking for an 11th straight year.
  Author:
  Publish date:

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The AssociateD Press preseason poll was released on Monday, with the Clemson Tigers ranked fourth.

The Tigers, who are coming off a 10-3 season that saw the program fail to win the ACC for the first time since 2014, finished last season ranked No. 14 after winning its final six games, including a win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Alabama sits at the top of the poll, receiving 54 first-place votes. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the Top 5.

Five ACC teams rank inside the Top 25, with NC State at No. 13, Miami at No. 16, Pitt at No. 17 and Wake Forest at No. 22. The Tigers will square off with three of those teams during the regular season and four Top 25 opponents in total, as Clemson also has a regular season matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame.

Clemson's ranking marks the 11th straight year the Tigers will open a season ranked in the AP Poll. In each of the previous 10 years, they have finished the year ranked in the top 15 of the final poll.

This is the seventh straight season Clemson has opened a year ranked in the top 10 and the eighth time since 2012.

The Tigers, who currently own the longest win streak in FBS, were ranked No. 3 in last year's preseason poll and finished the year ranked 14th. Clemson won its last six games to close the 2021 campaign.

From 2016-2020, Clemson opened each year ranked in the top 5 and finished the season ranked in the top 5. Prior to last year, the Tigers finished each year from 2015-2020 ranked in the AP top 5.  

Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll

1. Bama

2. Ohio St

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dmae

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Okla State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Mich State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

