Clemson Ranked Fourth In Preseason USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
The USA Today Sports AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll was unveiled on Monday with some familiar faces at the top of the rankings.
Despite coming off of a 10-3 season that saw the Tigers miss the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014, Clemson comes in at No. 4 in the preseason poll.
Last year's runner-up, Alabama comes in at No. 1, receiving 64 first-place votes, with Ohio State at No. 2 and the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3. Notre Dame rounds out the Top-5.
This marks the seventh straight season Clemson will start a new season ranked in the top 4 of the Coaches Poll.
The Tigers started the 2021 year ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll. They finished 16th in the final poll after winning their last six games of the year, including their Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State.
The 2021 season was the first time Clemson did not finish a year ranked in the top 4 of the final Coaches Poll since 2014.
Following Notre Dame is Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor to round out the top 10.
Other than Clemson at No. 4, NC State is ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll with Pittsburgh No. 16, Miami No. 17 and Wake Forest No. 19, as ACC teams represented in the poll.
The Tigers will play three of the four other ACC teams ranked in the preseason poll during the regular season, plus No. 5 Notre Dame.
USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25
1-Alabama
2-Ohio State
3-Georgia
4-Clemson
5-Notre Dame
6-Michigan
7-Texas A&M
8-Utah
9-Oklahoma
10-Baylor
11-Oklahoma State
12-Oregon
13-NC State
14-Michigan State
15-USC
16-Pittsburgh
17-Miami
18-Texas
19-Wake Forest
20-Wisconsin
21-Kentucky
22-Cincinnati
23-Arkansas
24-Ole Miss
25-Houston
Clemson is listed at +800 to win the national championship, according to odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
