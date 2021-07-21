All Clemson Exclusive: Phil Mafah Brings Very 'Unique Skill Set' to Running Back Room

In an exclusive interview, new running backs coach C.J. Spiller had very high praise for Phil Mafah, telling All Clemson the freshman back brings a unique skill set to the Tigers running back room.

For the first time in several years, there are questions regarding who will be the Tigers' primary ball carrier.

Travis Etienne, the ACC's all-time leading rusher, is now in Jacksonville after being selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the NFL Draft. That leaves the Clemson offense with a lot of production to replace.

Fortunately, for new running backs coach C.J. Spiller, he has options. The Tigers are deep at running back, maybe as deep as any team in the country. It's also littered with elite-level talent, which not only includes veterans Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher but also true freshmen Phil Mafah and Will Shipley.

In an exclusive interview with All Clemson, Spiller says the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mafah brings a uniqueness to the table that not many other running backs his size have.

"Phil has a very high ceiling to be the size that he is, to be able to move the way he can move," Spiller said. "That's a very unique skill set to have because a lot of bigger backs don't possess the thing that Phil's able to possess."

Clemson's new running backs coach said there isn't much that Mafah can't do.

"He's blessed with some stuff that I wasn't blessed with when it comes to his size and the way that he can move and stuff like that," Spiller said. "He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can make guys miss in open space, he can run between the tackles, and he has enough speed to get on the edge. He has a very unique skill set that you don't see from a lot of big guys and that's a beauty to watch."

After an impressive spring, expectations are high for the former blue-chip recruit out of Grayson High School in Georgia. Entering his first season coaching running backs, Spiller said there's a fine line he has to walk when it comes to the development of players like Mafah, a lesson that comes from his days as a player and one he plans to continue to use as a coach.

"How can I help him become even better," Spiller said. "Because I think the thing that I learned as a player is that some things, kids are just blessed with. You just step out of the way. You just let them go and do their thing. You help them, you give them some pointers here and there, but you don't hinder them. When it comes to a guy like Phil, you just step out the way and let him go."