Clemson RB Kobe Pace to Miss Multiple Weeks

Clemson running back Kobe Pace suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago against Wake Forest that will sideline him for at least four weeks, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said after the Boston College win on Saturday night.

Pace didn't travel with the team to Boston and required the tightrope procedure last Thursday to help him recover and get him back from an injury that takes longer to heal without the procedure. Swinney said it's a good thing and hopes to have Pace back sometime in November.

Pace had just three carries in that Wake Forest game and did play against NC State last week when he recorded just two rushes in the win. On the season, Pace has rushed 20 times for 59 yards and has scored two touchdowns.

"He tried to come back and play against NC State...he just couldn't make the cut," Swinney said. 'That's a big loss for us for sure. Hopefully, we can get him back for our home stretch."

His absence pushes former walk-on Domonique Thomas and true freshman Keith Adams Jr. up the depth chart for now. With Will Shipley the starter, Pace has shared second-team reps with Phil Mafah, who will likely see an uptick in carries for the next several games as Pace works his way back.

Last season, Pace ranked second on the team with 641 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

