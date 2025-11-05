How This Clemson RB Turned Patience and Perseverance Into a Breakout Moment
Entering Week 10, Clemson Tigers true freshman running back Gideon Davidson had only logged 54 total snaps and 15 carries.
But that story was altered this past Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils as the elusive back set career-highs across the board, recording 12 carries for 51 yards to go with four receptions for 44 yards.
Following his career day, Davidson spoke to the media about his lack of playing time and touches to start the season.
“It was difficult at first, but I really just used it as motivation,” Davidson said. “I kind of just kept my head down, worked harder, listened to what the coaches were saying. I knew I’d eventually get an opportunity, and when I did, I’d take control of that when it presented itself.”
The 6-foot running back was one of the perennial recruits in Clemson’s 2025 class, being rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 4 overall RB in the nation. So, he obviously knew he’d get a chance to shine, he just didn’t know when.
As mentioned before, that opportunity finally came against Duke, and he made sure to make the most of it. But there was still a sense of nervousness for the first-year player.
“I was a little bit nervous at the beginning, but I eventually got in the groove of things,” Davidson continued. “I was really excited to get out there and show what I can do. I went with the flow, stuck to my natural ability and what the coaches have taught me. It was a very exciting moment.”
When asked about when the game slowed down for him, Davidson kept it real and said that it starts with getting live action and more opportunities on the field.
“I’ll be honest, it starts to slow down for me the more I get into it,” he explained. “So, probably this past weekend, it slowed down a significant amount. I could see a little bit of a difference during the Boston College and UNC game with the more reps I got. The more opportunities I got to play in the game, the slower it has become for me.”
That growth hasn’t just shown up with the ball in his hands. The progression has also carried over into the finer details of his position, such as pass blocking.
In the season-opener against LSU, head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that Davidson was taken out of the game due to him missing a block in pass protection. Instead of letting that moment define him, Davidson treated it as a learning experience and a turning point.
“I’ve improved a lot,” Davidson told the media. “In high school, I didn’t really pass-block a lot. Coach Luke, the offensive line coach, has done a great job with implementing that in the running back room. He gets with us mostly every other day to make sure we know what we’re doing. Coach Spiller has also been great in teaching us how to pass-block.”
Looking back, Davidson has learned a lot about himself and football at the collegiate level. While he knows it can get rough at times, he tries to focus on bettering himself every day rather than worrying about what he can’t control.
“I’ve learned to be resilient,” he stated. “I’m kind of just focusing on what I can control. There have been a lot of ups and downs, but I feel like I’ve learned to control my emotions and physical ability to play football. I’ve focused on myself and furthering my ability to play running back.”
The Clemson Tigers sit at 3-5 overall on the season, their worst start since 1994, and aren’t even bowl eligible approaching Week 11.
But, if you didn’t know, football has never been the hardest thing Davidson’s faced.
His journey to Clemson began halfway around the world, and it has given him a perspective that few players can match in this modern era of College Football.
“A losing season hasn’t been the hardest part of my life,” he said solemnly. “As some of y’all know, I’ve been adopted twice. My village back in Africa was ruined by a flood, so my parents couldn’t really raise me. My two brothers and I were adopted together. So, I’d definitely say I’ve been through more difficult times.”
Those experiences shaped his resilience; the same resilience that has helped him stay patient through the challenges of College Football.
Veteran teammates have fueled that mentality and growth, with Adam Randall standing out as one of Davidson’s biggest influences — a player who has built his journey on perseverance and adaptation.
Randall knows what it means to face adversity. In his very first camp as a Clemson Tiger, he tore his ACL and was expected to miss significant time. Instead, he battled back to appear in 12 games that season, setting the tone for the kind of resilience Davidson now tries to emulate.
Over the next two years, Randall struggled to carve out a consistent role at wide receiver, totaling just 38 receptions for 405 yards and two touchdowns. However, his willingness to embrace change has paid off, as a position switch to running back this year has rejuvenated his career.
Through eight games, the senior back has racked up 714 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage.
“He’s helped me a whole lot,” Davidson vocalized. “I look up to Adam. He’s a great guy. He’s funny. He’s hardworking. He keeps his head down and does what the coaches say. I really look up to him in that aspect. I mean, he’s a 230-pound running back, so he has a different style, but I do look up to him in the aspect of running back. He’s been a great mentor and a great guy to follow.”