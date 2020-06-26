Clemson Releases Latest COVID-19 Testing Numbers

AllClemson
Clemson Athletics is monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of June 26, concluding a week in which 28 individuals who had previously tested positive have now completed a minimum 10-day isolation period. Through June 26, there have been no hospitalizations for any individual within Clemson Athletics related to COVID-19, and approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic.

Once an individual completes the isolation period without symptoms, he or she is re-examined by Clemson's medical staff.
Clemson has completed 430 tests thus far since June 1, with a total of 47 positive results. Nineteen new cases were identified since the previously announced update on June 19, fourteen of whom are football student-athletes.
Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days. Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.
As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

More information about steps individuals should take if they test positive or have known exposure is available on the University’s website at www.clemson.edu/coronavirus, and detailed instructions on notification procedures will continue to be updated on that site.

Aggregate Results as of June 26
Total COVID tests (student-athletes + staff): 430
Individuals who have tested positive: 47
Individuals with active COVID cases: 19---------
All Student-Athletes: 290 tests, 43 positive, 18 active
Staff Aggregate Results: 140 tests, 4 positive, 1 active

