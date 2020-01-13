ClemsonMaven
Clemson Rolling Against the SEC

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson has enjoyed a recent run of success against opponents from the Southeastern Conference. 

While the Tigers are 18-9 against SEC foes under the guidance of Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson's success against the SEC has been particularly pronounced as of late, as the Tigers are 12-3 against the conference in the College Football Playoff era, including a 10-1 mark in regular season play during that time frame. Clemson has won 10 of its last 11 against the SEC since the start of the 2016 season, including a 6-1 mark against the SEC West in that span. 

Clemson's 10 wins against SEC opponents since 2016 exceed the SEC win totals of three of the conference's active members. Clemson's 10 wins against the SEC outpace the totals of Ole Miss (eight), Vanderbilt (eight) and Arkansas (four) in that time frame. 

Swinney's 18 wins against SEC opponents date back to his final game as an interim coach, when he defeated South Carolina and Steve Spurrier, 31-14, at Clemson. That victory led to his hiring as Clemson's full-time coach the Monday after that victory

Sean Pollard: Embrace the Suck

Clemson Senior offensive lineman, Sean Pollard, says that Clemson's Defensive Coordinator, Brent Venables, has made just as much of an impact on the offense this year as he has the defense. When the team gets into a difficult situation, he reminds them of a military term to "embrace the suck" and fight through adversity.

Morgan Thomas

by

J Clarke

Clemson Ends Futility at UNC

Aamir Simms scores 20 points and gets an assist on a layup by Clyde Trapp in overtime that gave Clemson the lead for good in their 79-76 victory that ended an 0-59 run in Chapel Hill against North Carolina

Brad Senkiw

by

Dillon88

The Clemson Culture: Check Your Ego At The Door

In the Clemson football program, there is no room for ego's

JP-Priester

by

Dillon88

Sideline Observations: The Time I Lost it During the Fiesta Bowl

Because I have had so many people ask what it was like to be shooting one of the most watched football games of the 2019 season, I figured I would tell everyone my most memorable moment. Believe it or not, it's not Trevor's touchdown or Travis Etienne spiking the football. It's the time I just lost it in front of thousands of people.

Susan Lloyd

by

Susan Lloyd

Burrow: 'Going to be a Fun Chess Match' for the National Championship

Heisman Trophy winner and current LSU Tiger quarterback, Joe Burrow, discusses his thoughts on Brent Venables and why he believes the Clemson defense has some of the smartest players in college football.

Morgan Thomas

by

Dillon88

Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. LSU

The Clemson Tigers will attempt to earn their second straight title and their third championship in four years on Monday, Jan. 13, when they face the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Defense Wins Champioships

Despite the fact that Clemson and LSU have high powered offenses, it will be the defenses that decide the national title

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State has team feeling confident

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State serves as a confidence builder heading into Monday's national championship game against LSU in New Orleans

JP-Priester

by

FairEval

Tony Elliott In No Rush To Run His Own Program

Tony Elliott is happy at Clemson and will be patient when it comes to becoming a head coach

JP-Priester

Tigers Know What's at Stake

Given the hullabaloo surrounding the College Football Playoff and the national championship game, players could easily get caught up in the magic of the moment, but head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson's coaching staff are working to keep their players grounded and focused on the task at hand.

Jeremy Styron