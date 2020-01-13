Clemson Rolling Against the SEC

Clemson has enjoyed a recent run of success against opponents from the Southeastern Conference.

While the Tigers are 18-9 against SEC foes under the guidance of Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson's success against the SEC has been particularly pronounced as of late, as the Tigers are 12-3 against the conference in the College Football Playoff era, including a 10-1 mark in regular season play during that time frame. Clemson has won 10 of its last 11 against the SEC since the start of the 2016 season, including a 6-1 mark against the SEC West in that span.

Clemson's 10 wins against SEC opponents since 2016 exceed the SEC win totals of three of the conference's active members. Clemson's 10 wins against the SEC outpace the totals of Ole Miss (eight), Vanderbilt (eight) and Arkansas (four) in that time frame.

Swinney's 18 wins against SEC opponents date back to his final game as an interim coach, when he defeated South Carolina and Steve Spurrier, 31-14, at Clemson. That victory led to his hiring as Clemson's full-time coach the Monday after that victory