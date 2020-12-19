Clemson Roster Update: Xavier Thomas Out for Tigers vs. Notre Dame in ACC Title Game

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas was placed on the team's unavailable report for Saturday's ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame.

Clemson's unavailable report contained just one unknown heading into Saturday's 4 p.m. ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame: Xavier Thomas.

The junior defensive end is out for unspecified reasons. Thomas is tied for the team-lead with three other players in sacks (3.5) despite missing the first three games of 2020.

He played just 11 snaps against Notre Dame in the Nov. 7 loss and missed the first half because of a targeting penalty the previous week against Boston College. He was expected to provide more production as No. 3 Clemson faces the tough task of corraling ND quarterback Ian Book, but head coach Swinney didn't have much to say about Thomas when asked a question Tuesday about his presence in the rematch.

Thomas was listed second team on the depth chart behind freshman Myles Murphy, who might have to play extra snaps in Charlotte. Regan Upshaw and Justin Mascoll likely see playing time as well.

As expected, WR Josepth Ngata will miss the game as he continues to rehab from recent surgery. The good news for Clemson is WR Frank Ladson and safety Lannden Zanders are both available to play. Both got hurt against ND last month and played limited snaps.

Here are the rest of Clemson's unavailable players: DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, RB Ty Lucas, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, LB Jake Venables, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.