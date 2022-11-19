Clemson Roster Update: Bresee, Collins Out; Simpson Available vs. Miami

CLEMSON, SC — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss today's 3:30 p.m. game against Miami at Memorial Stadium, according to the official availability report.

The reason for Bresee is undisclosed. It’s the fourth game he’ll miss this season.

Receiver Beaux Collins is still out as well with a shoulder injury, but linebacker Trenton Simpson is available and should play after missing last week's game against Louisville.

Starting right guard Walker Parks is active and will play after missing last week while he was in concussion protocol.

The Tigers are without safety Tyler Venables today as he's dealing with a hamstring injury that could sideline him for several weeks.

Kobe Pace is available today and will likely see his first snaps since Oct. 1 against NC State. He's been sidelined with a high ankle sprain but almost played last week.

Players who are out for the season include DB Malcolm Greene (groin) and DE Xavier Thomas (foot). CB Fred Davis II is also out against Miami.

As for Miami, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will miss his second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury, and true freshman Jacurri Brown will get the start for the Hurricanes behind center.

