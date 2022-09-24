Clemson Roster Update: Key Defenders Out for Wake Forest

The Clemson Tigers get a couple of defenders back, in Bryan Bresee and Nate Wiggins, but are still without a few key pieces as they prepare for their contest against Wake Forest.





The Tigers will be without Sheridan Jones, Tre Williams, Xavier Thomas, Malcolm Greene and Andrew Mukuba.

