Clemson Roster Update: Key Defenders Out for Wake Forest

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Clemson Tigers get a couple of defenders back, in Bryan Bresee and Nate Wiggins, but are still without a few key pieces as they prepare for their contest against Wake Forest.

The Tigers will be without Sheridan Jones, Tre Williams, Xavier Thomas, Malcolm Greene and Andrew Mukuba.

TravelRosterAtWF
