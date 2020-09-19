Clemson Roster Update: Starters Out vs. Citadel

Clemson will again be without some starters when the No. 1 Tigers host The Citadel today at Memorial Stadium, according to a Clemson spokesperson.

Last week, cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich and defensive end Justin Foster didn't make the trip to Wake Forest. Only Kendrick is back in the lineup today while Foster is still in protocol, according to head coach Dabo Swinney earlier in the week. Goodrich remains unavailable. Cornerback LeAnthony Williams, who had two tackles in 30 snaps at Wake Forest, is out today.

Defensive tackles Tyler Davis, another starter a week ago, and Ruke Orhorhoro are out with knee injuries while defensive end Xavier Thomas will also sit for the second consecutive week as he's slowly working his way back from multiple offseason illnesses, including COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, Swinney is listing players at available or unavailable with no specific reasons for being out unless he chooses to address individuals after the game.

The Tigers will also be without receiver Brannon Spector, who had two touches in last week's game at Wake Forest. Other unavailable players of note on Clemson's 120-man roster include TE Luke Price, OL Mason Trotter, S Jake Herbstreit and WR Tye Herbstreit.

