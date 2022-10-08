CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Clemson Tigers will remain short-handed on the backend, as cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and safeties R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables did not make the trip and will not play in tonight's game against Boston College.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas is listed on the travel roster for the first time this season.

The Tigers will rely on Toriano Pride, Nate Wiggins and Andrew Mukuba to try to contain BC star wide receiver Zay Flowers, who had 151 receiving yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Louisville.

"Just gotta know where he is every snap," Swinney said. "You cannot let your guard down because they move him everywhere. He’s a great player, an elite player. Whether or not they’re successful or not, they’re going to try and get it to him 10-15 times. They’re not going to come out in a game and not try to get their best player the ball as much as possible. You just have to know where he is and be on high alert on No. 4 at all times.”

Venables, who has produced the second-most tackles on the team this year, was in a moped accident and suffered a concussion that kept him off the travel roster.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is also out as he's still recovering from a kidney infection that kept him out of last week's game as well.

"He's not going to play this week," Swinney said. "He's doing really well though. But they kind of have a protocol in place. They're going to condition (cardio) him this week. And just push him every day. Started that yesterday and he feels great. All his numbers are where they need to be. If everything goes well as they anticipate, then get him back playing in the (Florida State) game next week."

The Tigers are also without running back Kobe Pace, who is not on the travel roster.

Boston College will also be without several players, including second-leading rusher Alex Broome, for this game.

