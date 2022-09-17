Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Without Several Defensive Starters vs. Louisiana Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will be without four key defensive players in Saturday night's game against Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium.

Defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerback Nate Wiggins will not be available, the school announced before the game.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas was not included in the players' unavailable list, but he is not expected to dress for the game. He's yet to play since suffering a foot injury in fall camp.

Bresee is expectedly away from the team after his sister Ella died on Thursday from brain cancer. Swinney released this statement on Thursday:

“Our prayers continue to be with the entire Bresee family. We are all so appreciative of all of the love and support that has been shown by the Clemson Family and so many others during this time. Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will continue to live on throughout the Bresee family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her. I am stronger today for having experienced Ella’s strength and courage.”

Davis missed last week's game and is still being held out as he nurses an injury.

Mukuba suffered a stinger in last week's game against Furman and came out but did return to play. However, he won't be involved Saturday.

The reason for Wiggins being out is unknown at this time.

