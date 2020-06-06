The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. We continue with another big win over an ACC rival.

Coming off a narrow victory that cost Clemson the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Poll and a bye week, the Tigers flexed their muscle and looked like a determined football team in an easy 45-14 rout of Florida State at Memorial Stadium.

The No. 2 Tigers led 42-0 before the Seminoles, who were in the way of a Tiger squad that felt like it had something to prove, got on the board. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns and answered questions about the health of his shoulder.

The victory marked Clemson's 750th all-time as a program, making the Tigers the 15th school in college football history and first in the ACC to reach that number of wins.

Here's how it happened:

It was over when...

The teams made it to halftime with the Tigers up 28-0. The Clemson defense held the Seminoles to just 63 total yards and four first downs in the first 30 minutes. FSU's first-half drives went like this: punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, interception, run out the clock.

Play of the game

After a sluggish offensive performance at UNC, Clemson decided to set an aggressive tone in the first drive of the game. Following a 40-yard pass from Lawrence to Tee Higgins on the first play from scrimmage, Lawrence took the second snap and pitched the ball to running back Travis Etienne. The junior star ran to his left, pulled up and threw a halfback pass to Justyn Ross, who went up high to haul in a 23-yard strike.

Player of the game

Lawrence threw three touchdown passes in the first half. While his passing numbers were modest (17-of-25, 170 yards), Lawrence added 40 yards rushing on six carries and an 8-yard touchdown on the ground before he was lifted in the second half with the game well in hand.

Freshman impact

Linebacker Kane Patterson recorded three of his 11 total tackles for the season in this game. The freshman also had his first career sack.

What was that?

A proud, historic program that's won 15 ACC titles was blown out by Atlantic Division rival Clemson for the second consecutive year. Following a 59-10 thrashing in 2018, FSU has lost to the Tigers by an average of 40 points in the series.

Stat of the game: 4

Florida State was especially sloppy with the ball with three interceptions and one fumble lost. Quarterback James Blackman threw two interceptions, including one to Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick that was returned 38 yards for a pick-6.

He said it...

"I was really proud of the way we responded after two weeks ago." — Trevor Lawrence