Clemson Running Back Staying in ACC

Jason Priester All Clemson

Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger announced that he intends to sign with his former running back coach, and offensive coordinator--now head coach--Tony Elliott at the University of Virginia. 

Injury limited Pace to just eight games this season, as the junior back had just 84 rushing yards on the season. He was splitting time behind talented sophomores Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.

Pace was originally a member of the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, and entered the season with 716 career rushing yards with six touchdowns. He also registered 17 receptions for 157 yards with a touchdown. He will leave Clemson with two more years of eligibility.

