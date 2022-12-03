Clemson Safety R.J. Mickens Will Have to Wait a Half to Help Against UNC

No. 9 Clemson will be without one of its top-10 tacklers for the first half when the Tigers take on No. 23 North Carolina.

R.J. Mickens was penalized for targeting in Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday. Since it happened in the second half, the junior safety must sit out for the first 30 minutes this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Mickens made contact with a ball carrier with his head lowered. The officiating crew didn't originally throw the flag, but a review determined he committed the infraction.

"Personally, I don't like that rule," Mickens said Monday. "I just feel like offensive players shouldn't be able to lower their head with no consequences, you know? But that's beyond the point. I definitely lowered my head and it was the right call, but it was tough to watch my team go out there and not be able to help them. So that was tough."

The Tigers (10-2) certainly needed him in a game in which they gave up six pass plays of 20+ yards. Mickens had picked off South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in the first half in what's been a solid season for the son of former NFL defensive back Ray Mickens.

"R.J. has really had a good year for us," Mickens said. "He's taken a big step for us. He's become a very consistent player. He's very instinctive and very savvy. I'm really excited about where he's at in his development. He's in a good place, so we're going to miss him for sure in the first half but we've just got to make sure who's in there is comfortable and ready to go."

Mickens has recorded 36 total tackles, three tackles for a loss and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games this season.

Swinney said "it's a next man up situation" with Mickens out the first half. Safeties Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips will get the start. Clemson has put all three on the field many times this season with Mukuba sliding into more of a slot corner role, but he'll likely have a more traditional safety assignment until Mickens is on the field.

Clemson has already lost safety Tyler Venables for the season, and Phillips had to leave the game with an injury against South Carolina but he's expected to play Saturday. Freshman Sherrod Covil could also see some time against the Tar Heels.

"Defensively, I think the mindset stays the same," Mickens said. "We're going to come out and attack these guys and play aggressively and hopefully I'll be able to come back in the second half and contribute and come back and just do what we normally do."

UNC (9-3) has the top-scoring offense in the conference at 37.1 points per game and is led by ACC Offensive Player of the Year Drake Maye at quarterback and All-ACC receiver Josh Downs.

"(Maye) has really good pocket presence and awareness," Mickens said. "He throws a good ball and makes the right decision and has a lot of playmakers to help him. So yeah, he's a really good quarterback."

