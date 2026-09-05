Clemson Starting Offensive Lineman Questionable to Play Against LSU

Ahead of the Clemson Tigers’ season-opening game against No. 11 LSU, head coach Dabo Swinney will have to wait until game time to figure out his solidified offensive line.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, fifth-year lineman Collin Sadler is questionable to play on Saturday. Sadler brings over 1,000 snaps into his final season with the Tigers, being the expected starter at right tackle to begin the season.

Clemson projected starting right tackle Collin Sadler is questionable entering Saturday’s game at LSU, sources tell @On3.



Injury Report: https://t.co/soYFY1E2S6 https://t.co/7N5zoel06z pic.twitter.com/hpfl0mGGbE — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 5, 2026

Clemson’s right tackle spot has been held by four-year starter Blake Miller since 2022, marking a new start for the Tigers’ offensive line. Throughout fall camp, there were a few candidates who had emerged for the vacant spot, but Swinney wanted to go with Sadler to help protect starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

The Tigers’ head coach was impressed with how the first group was working throughout fall camp, too.

“I think the first group’s been really good,” Swinney said. ”I’ve been really pleased with those guys. I think we got some alphas in that group. I’ve been really pleased.”

However, the Inman, South Carolina, native has battled injuries throughout his Clemson career, especially in 2024. Sadler only played two games in that season, starting in one of them. Last season, he started in nine games, making 10 appearances.

Swinney does have a solution at right tackle, though, should Sadler not play. Redshirt freshman Easton Ware would be the next man up on the end of the line. However, it’s important to know that he would be making his first start in a Clemson uniform.

The Lynchburg, Virginia, native missed the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury that he suffered in fall camp, missing his first season of college football. A consensus four-star recruit in the 2025 class, Ware has continued to impress in his second offseason with the Tigers.

He even brings previous chemistry with sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, having played together at Liberty Christian Academy for several seasons. Especially if Clemson wants to get the run game going, offensive coordinator Chad Morris could rely on that chemistry.

Only time will tell if Sadler will be able to play, which we will find out about in a couple of hours before Clemson kicks off its 2026 season. It would be a vital help to have an experienced lineman; however, heading into a venue that is considered one of the scariest in college football.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source for more stories from us on Google by clicking here.