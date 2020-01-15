Tee Higgins to Enter the 2020 NFL Draft

Clemson wide receiver, Tee Higgins, announced today that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He leaves the Tigers having totaled 2,448 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns.

He played in all 15 games for the Clemson Tigers this past season and averaged 19.8 yards per reception. On an interesting note, is final touchdown for Clemson was also his first and only recorded rushing touchdown and carry in his college career.