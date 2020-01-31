Clemson Tiger Demarkcus Bowman Named 2019 Mr. Football

GAINESVILLE (December 23) – Senior running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland High School has been named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football by the narrowest margin in the 28-year history of the award following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.

Bowman, who was the 2018 Mr. Football runnerup and was previously selected as the Class 7A Player of the Year for the second straight season, rushed for 1,570 yards on 141 carries (11.1 average) and 24 TDs in 10 games in 2019. During his three-year varsity career he compiled 5,081 yards rushing on 446 carries (11.4 yards per carry) and scored 70 touchdowns. The Under Armour All-American has signed to play college football with reigning national champion Clemson University.

Bowman edged Henry Parrish Jr. of Miami Columbus High School in the voting, garnering 12 of the 27 first-place votes to finish with 187 points. Parrish Jr., the Class 8A POY, received 10 first-place votes and finished with 172 points. Class 5A POY Jaylon Worsham of Wakulla finished third (75) followed by Class 1A POY Tre’ven Smith of Blountstown (47), Class 6A POY Morven Joseph of Lake Placid (39), Class 3A POY Thaddius Franklin of Chaminade-Madonna (30), Class 4A POY Donell Harris of Gulliver Prep (27), Class 1A POY Ryle Aguila of Champagnat Catholic (17) and Independent POY Ty Poorman of The Master’s Academy.

The Florida Dairy Farmers High School Sports Awards program exemplifies Florida Dairy Farmers' commitment to the state's youth. This marks the 28th year of these unique awards as we honor the state's top athletes and coaches in all 30 FHSAA sanctioned and recognized sports. The program also emphasizes to young people the importance of keeping dairy products a primary part of their diet in their overall nutrition plan.

2019 FINAL VOTING RESULTS (Note: Points awarded on a 10-7-5 basis)

Player Total Points 1st-place Votes

Demarkcus Bowman 187 12

Henry Parrish Jr. 172 10

Jaylon Worsham 75 1

Tre’ven Smith 47 2

Morven Joseph 39 1

Thaddius Franklin 30 1

Donell Harris 27

Ryle Aguila 17

Ty Poorman 0

Past Mr. Football Winners:

1992 - Jammi German, Ft. Myers

1993 - Shevin Wiggins, Bradenton Manatee

1994 - Daunte Culpepper, Ocala Vanguard

1995 - Frankie Franklin, Jacksonville Sandalwood

1996 - Travis Henry, Frostproof

1997 - Zain Gilmore, Tampa Robinson

1998 - Anquan Boldin, Pahokee

1999 - Willie Green, Kissimmee Osceola

2000 - Adrian McPherson, Bradenton Southeast

2001 - Leon Washington, Jacksonville Jackson

2002 - Andre Reese, Pierson Taylor

2003 - Xavier Lee, Daytona Seabreeze

2004 - Antone Smith, Pahokee

2005 – Tim Tebow, Ponte Vedra Nease

2006 – Robert Marve, Tampa Plant

2007 – Jacory Harris, Miami Northwestern

2008 – A.J. Graham, Tallahassee Godby

2009 – Matt Elam, William T. Dwyer

2010 – Quentin Williams, Tampa Jefferson

2011 – Randy “Duke” Johnson, Miami Norland

2012 – Derrick Henry, Yulee High School

2013 – Dalvin Cook, Miami Booker T. Washington

2014 – D’Andre Johnson, First Coast

2015 – DeShawn Smith, Nature Coast Tech

2016 – Nick Tronti, Ponte Vedra

2017 – Bryce Carpenter, Venice

2018 – Carson Beck, Mandarin