Clemson Tiger Demarkcus Bowman Named 2019 Mr. Football
Zach Lentz
GAINESVILLE (December 23) – Senior running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland High School has been named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football by the narrowest margin in the 28-year history of the award following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.
Bowman, who was the 2018 Mr. Football runnerup and was previously selected as the Class 7A Player of the Year for the second straight season, rushed for 1,570 yards on 141 carries (11.1 average) and 24 TDs in 10 games in 2019. During his three-year varsity career he compiled 5,081 yards rushing on 446 carries (11.4 yards per carry) and scored 70 touchdowns. The Under Armour All-American has signed to play college football with reigning national champion Clemson University.
Bowman edged Henry Parrish Jr. of Miami Columbus High School in the voting, garnering 12 of the 27 first-place votes to finish with 187 points. Parrish Jr., the Class 8A POY, received 10 first-place votes and finished with 172 points. Class 5A POY Jaylon Worsham of Wakulla finished third (75) followed by Class 1A POY Tre’ven Smith of Blountstown (47), Class 6A POY Morven Joseph of Lake Placid (39), Class 3A POY Thaddius Franklin of Chaminade-Madonna (30), Class 4A POY Donell Harris of Gulliver Prep (27), Class 1A POY Ryle Aguila of Champagnat Catholic (17) and Independent POY Ty Poorman of The Master’s Academy.
The Florida Dairy Farmers High School Sports Awards program exemplifies Florida Dairy Farmers' commitment to the state's youth. This marks the 28th year of these unique awards as we honor the state's top athletes and coaches in all 30 FHSAA sanctioned and recognized sports. The program also emphasizes to young people the importance of keeping dairy products a primary part of their diet in their overall nutrition plan.
2019 FINAL VOTING RESULTS (Note: Points awarded on a 10-7-5 basis)
Player Total Points 1st-place Votes
Demarkcus Bowman 187 12
Henry Parrish Jr. 172 10
Jaylon Worsham 75 1
Tre’ven Smith 47 2
Morven Joseph 39 1
Thaddius Franklin 30 1
Donell Harris 27
Ryle Aguila 17
Ty Poorman 0
Past Mr. Football Winners:
1992 - Jammi German, Ft. Myers
1993 - Shevin Wiggins, Bradenton Manatee
1994 - Daunte Culpepper, Ocala Vanguard
1995 - Frankie Franklin, Jacksonville Sandalwood
1996 - Travis Henry, Frostproof
1997 - Zain Gilmore, Tampa Robinson
1998 - Anquan Boldin, Pahokee
1999 - Willie Green, Kissimmee Osceola
2000 - Adrian McPherson, Bradenton Southeast
2001 - Leon Washington, Jacksonville Jackson
2002 - Andre Reese, Pierson Taylor
2003 - Xavier Lee, Daytona Seabreeze
2004 - Antone Smith, Pahokee
2005 – Tim Tebow, Ponte Vedra Nease
2006 – Robert Marve, Tampa Plant
2007 – Jacory Harris, Miami Northwestern
2008 – A.J. Graham, Tallahassee Godby
2009 – Matt Elam, William T. Dwyer
2010 – Quentin Williams, Tampa Jefferson
2011 – Randy “Duke” Johnson, Miami Norland
2012 – Derrick Henry, Yulee High School
2013 – Dalvin Cook, Miami Booker T. Washington
2014 – D’Andre Johnson, First Coast
2015 – DeShawn Smith, Nature Coast Tech
2016 – Nick Tronti, Ponte Vedra
2017 – Bryce Carpenter, Venice
2018 – Carson Beck, Mandarin