Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

2021 Season:

Kane Patterson: Entered 2021 credited with 34 tackles (3.0 for loss), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in 202 snaps in 25 career games.



2021: Played one snap vs. No. 5 Georgia … made four tackles at NC State … added one tackle vs. UConn.



Paul Tchio: Entered 2021 having played 80 career snaps over nine games in his debut season in 2020.

2021: Played 19 snaps vs. No. 5 Georgia … played 33 snaps vs. SC State as Clemson exceeded both 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards … made first career start at NC State, playing 42 s

Michel Dukes: Entered 2021 with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries in 88 snaps over 18 games.

2021: Rushed twice for seven yards and caught a three-yard pass vs. SC State.

Joseph Charleston:Entered 2021 credited with 68 tackles in 596 snaps over 24 games (six starts).

2021: Added two tackles vs. No. 5 Georgia … made four tackles vs. SC State … contributed a tackle at NC State.

Lyn-J Dixon:Entered 2021 with 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 career attempts and 183 yards on 18 catches in 519 career snaps over 38 games … entered his fourth season ranked second in school history in yards per carry (6.60) behind Clemson legend and former teammate Travis Etienne.

2021: Rushed once for 10 yards vs. No. 5 Georgia … gained 27 yards on four carries and scored the first receiving touchdown of his career on a 14-yard touchdown pass vs. SC State … rushed five times for 11 yards and caught one pass vs. Georgia Tech.