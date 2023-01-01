Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 30-for-54 passes for 320 yards and rushed 20 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.

Clemson dominated the time of possession, holding onto the ball for over 36 minutes. The Tigers ran 101 plays and went 7-of-19 on third downs, yet the offense managed just one TD (and a two-point conversion) with two field goals. Clemson reached UT territory in all seven of its first-half drives and only had three points heading into the locker room. The Tigers crossed the 50 twice in the second half and managed 11 points in the second half.

When asked about how he would grade himself after his first start at quarterback, Klubnik used the opportunity to praise the coaches and players that helped him throughout the 2022 season.

"Yeah, just super proud of these guys right here (K.J. Henry and Will Shipley)," Klubnik said. "We gave it all we had until the very last play. There's a lot of plays that I want back, but just super proud of how everybody competed. Just thankful for these seniors. Man, there's so many guys that they all just don't get to see every single day that just have such an impact on me, from everybody, Coach Swinney, Hunter Johnson, Chip, K.J. There's so many times that I need help and they're there for me, and just so thankful for these guys. Wish we could have sent off these seniors with a win, but I think we gave it all we had until the very last play."

