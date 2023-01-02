Skip to main content
Shipley Lays it All on the Line, Every Time for His 'Brothers'

Shipley Lays it All on the Line, Every Time for His 'Brothers'

A beaten, battered and bruised Will Shipley met with the media for the final time in 2022 and handled himself with grace and honesty.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DANIA BEACH, FL.—Battered and Bruised.

That was the way that Clemson running back sat in front of a throng of media following the Tigers' 31-14 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl early Saturday morning.

When he was asked why he is so willing to put his body to the limit of what is possible, even hurdling defenders, he gave a passionate answer.

"Just start off by saying I do it for the guys around me. I wouldn't want to play for any other university. I love my brothers. That's truly who I do it for," Shipley said. "I go out there, make a couple plays, but I missed a couple, as well, that I wish I could have back. 4th-and-1 earlier in the game, missed a signal. I shouldn't have those mistakes, especially mental errors.

"But at the end of the day like Cade said, we competed, and there's absolutely no doubt about that. But there's a lot of improving to do on my end and just all around, but I love these guys, and I'd truly do anything for them."

The defeat ended Clemson’s 16-game winning streak in December games, a streak that dated to Clemson’s 2011 ACC Championship Game victory against Virginia Tech. However, for Shipley, all that means is it is now time to get back to work and start a new streak.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19070116_168387971_lowres

Is Jeff Scott Hinting at a Return to Clemson?

Jeff Scott has been silent since he was fired as head coach of South Florida, but the former Clemson assistant dropped an interesting photo on his Instagram account.

USATSI_19702615

Clemson Tiger QB Cade Klubnik: 'There's a lot of plays I want back'

When asked about how he would grade himself after his first start at quarterback, Klubnik used the opportunity to praise the coaches and players that helped him throughout the 2022 season.

USATSI_19702184

Swinney Stands By Fake Field Goal Decision

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney dipped into his bag of tricks for the third time in three games, and for the second time‚ the first coming against South Carolina, it blew up in his face.

"I think we've got a bunch of dudes on this team who are hungry, hungry to come back next year and prove something," Shipley said. "We've got to keep our heads down, got to work in the off-season, get right back to it, but there's no doubt that we've got what we need in that locker room to get where we want to go."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

USATSI_19070116_168387971_lowres
Football

Is Jeff Scott Hinting at a Return to Clemson?

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19702615
Football

Clemson Tiger QB Cade Klubnik: 'There's a lot of plays I want back'

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19702184
Football

Swinney Stands By Fake Field Goal Decision

By Zach Lentz
Clemson defense
Football

Clemson D did a lot of Good Things

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19702187_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned From Clemson's Stinging Loss to Vols in Orange Bowl

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19702188_168387971_lowres
Football

Uncharacteristic Red Zone Issues Plague Tigers In Orange Bowl Loss to Tennessee

By JP Priester
USATSI_19702868_168387971_lowres
Football

Game Notes From Clemson's Orange Bowl Loss

By CU Athletic Communications
20221231_004030
Football

Dabo Swinney Believes Tigers Got Better in 2022

By Zach Lentz