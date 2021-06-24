Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 4

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 4 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 4: Ajou Ajou

Canada native loaded with potential who enters 2021 with two career catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in 113 snaps over 10 games.

2020: Gained 41 yards on two receptions with a touchdown in 113 snaps over 10 games … caught a six-yard pass in collegiate debut at Wake Forest … scored his first career touchdown on a 35-yard catch-and-run at Georgia Tech.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!