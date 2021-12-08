Clemson AD to Leave for Miami

The Clemson football team has been dealt a blow with the departure of defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma to be the head coach of the Sooners and the Tigers offensive side of the ball heading for a seemingly inevitable shakeup.

But that is not where the changes stop, as athletic director Dan Radakovich has left the Tigers to become the new athletic director at the University of Miami.

Radakovich, 63, came to Clemson in 2012 after a stint at Georgia Tech. He is currently making $800,000 a year. Radakovich earned his MBA at Miami and began his career with the Hurricanes athletic department.

During Radakovich’s tenure, IPTAY has seen more than $200 million in contributions and he was instrumental in the Cornerstone Partner Program, which together has helped fund more than $80 million in scholarships and numerous investments in the student-athlete experience.

Radakovich’s tenure has been highlighted by the success of the football program, which has claimed the 2016 and 2018 national championships. The Tigers have won six consecutive ACC titles and have made six straight College Football Playoffs.

The Clemson athletic department set a school record for the highest score in the NCAA’s graduation success rate at 93 percent in 2020, while a school-record seven programs were recognized by the NCAA for outstanding APR. Clemson has been at 91 percent or higher for seven straight years.

