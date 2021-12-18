Clemson Bowl Practice: Offensive Observations

The No. 19 Tigers continue to prepare for their upcoming matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29, and All Clemson was on hand for the early periods of Clemson's Saturday afternoon practice.

Offensive Observations

Weather forced the team indoors, and the entire mood surrounding the practice was very upbeat. From the coaches to the players, to the support staff. Everyone looks like they are having fun.

The term "Water the Bamboo" was shown on the jumbotron multiple times throughout the afternoon. It's something that head coach Dabo Swinney preaches to his players, meaning success doesn't always come overnight. One player he tends to reference as an example is former linebacker Dorian 'O Daniel.

Tony Elliott was in attendance, watching what are now his former player's practice. It was a little odd not seeing the former offensive coordinator sporting orange. Today he was dressed in all black as he conversed Swinney, Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin during warmups.

Kobe Pace was once again noticeably absent on Saturday. The second-year running back is away dealing with a personal, family issue.

Speaking of the running backs, Phil Mafah was one the players returning kicks in special teams drills.

Joseph Ngata was still in green on Saturday. E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins were taking first-team reps. In the tempo drills, Williams was working in the slot a lot of the time. Troy Stellato is also back.

Freshman tight end Jake Briningstool looks like a different player compared to fall camp. Not only is he much more comfortable with his role in the offense, he just looks different from a physical standpoint. He is a guy that has obviously been putting in the work.

Hunter Rayburn was once again taking first-team reps at center with Trent Howard working with the two's.

Marcus Tate was taking first-team reps LG, as well as working at LT with the second-string in some drills. Mitchell Mayes was repping some at RT with the two's and Bryn Tucker was getting some work at RG with the backups.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!