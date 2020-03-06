Potter Working To Be More Consistent In 2020

As a freshman in 2018, B.T. Potter came in and immediately assumed the role of kickoff specialist, becoming a special teams weapon for the Tigers.

Potter finished the season third in the nation in touchbacks with 79, while at the same time being groomed as the heir apparent to field-goal kicker Greg Huegel.

Heading into the 2019 season, the Tigers were hoping Potter would become the same type of weapon as their placekicker. After all, he did arrive on campus known for his big leg, and as one of the nations best kickers in the 2018 recruiting class.

However, Potter's transition into being the teams starting placekicker wasn't as smooth as the Tigers had hoped. After starting the season by hitting a 51-yarder against Georgia Tech, Potter was a model of inconsistency the rest of the way.

Potter finished the season just 13-of-21 on field goal attempts, and he knows exactly what aspects of his game he needs to work on and the improvements that need to be made heading into the 2020 season.

"Obviously, the inconsistency," Potter said. "Just over the offseason, breaking down my form, just noticing the little things, like my toe being up, and things like that."

After such an up and down season in his first season kicking field goals for the Tigers, one might think that Potter was ready for the offseason, so he could take a step back from it all. However, that wasn't the case.

"Honestly, this offseason, I missed it," Potter said. "Even with the bad kicks I had sometimes last year. You know I missed the opportunities of getting out there and I am just excited to be back out there."

When it comes to studying himself, and breaking down his own film on his own, Potter keeps it simple. He also gets a little outside help.

"Whenever we come out here for special teams, we bring our phones and we film ourselves," Potter said. "We break it down, and really that's it. I'll send it to my coaches back home, or wherever they are, and get them to help me."

One potential obstacle heading into next season could be the departure of Patrick Phibbs, the Tigers former long snapper. However, Potter indicates that so far it has been a smooth transition, despite some early reservations, and the fact that he has been working with three different long snappers early on in spring.

"Yeah, I really trust them a lot," Potter said. "I thought it would would be a little different with Pat leaving, but it's been great. I really like them all."

Due to the struggles in 2019, Potter admittedly had some reservations about kicking in last season's College Football Playoff. However, he finished the season on a high note, kicking a 52-yarder in the national title game, and he hopes he can carry that over into 2020.

"Going into the playoff last year, I was a little bit scared," Potter said. "I'd kicked off in these big games, but I'd never kicked a field goal. The night before the (national title) game, I was sitting in my room, and I was like I need to go out good with this last game, and I felt like I did good. This past offseason I've been thinking about that and it makes me believe I can go up from here."

Regardless of what happens on the field in 2020, Potter knows he only has so much time left in the program. He wants to make sure he makes the most out of his time left, while enjoying it at the same time.

"It's crazy," Potter said. "Especially after Pat Phibbs left, I was like, it's crazy. It really did just hit me that I am going into my third season and I have two left. It's all about enjoying it all."