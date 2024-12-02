Clemson Tigers Coach Shares Latest Injury News on Star Wide Receiver
The Clemson Tigers are preparing for a massive game this week against the SMU Mustangs with the ACC Title and a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
It was a wild Saturday for the Tigers. To start the afternoon, they have their rivalry game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Things did not go according to plan for Clemson, as in the Top-25 matchup, they lost by a score of 17-14.
If the Tigers were able to beat the Gamecocks, it likely would have been enough to get them into the CFP as an at-large bid. However, after the games, those hopes looked bleak.
Luckily, the Miami Hurricanes suffered an upset loss later in the day against the Syracuse Orange, which sent Clemson to the ACC Title Game.
It was a wild turn of events for the Tigers over the span of a couple of hours, as they went from their season being on life support, to now having the potential to get a bye in the CFP.
With this being such a big week coming up, Clemson is going to be trying to be as healthy as possible for the matchup. Recently, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on talented wide receiver Tyler Brown.
“We’re hopeful that he’s going to be able to get back into practice this week… We anticipate him practicing, but I don’t know much more than that until I really see him out on the field and see how he does,” Swinney said to Gavin Oliver of the Clemson Insider.
Brown had an excellent 2023 season as a freshman for the Tigers, as he burst on to the scene with 52 receptions, 532 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns. Coming into his second season, it looked like Brown was set to have a big year.
Unfortunately, injuries have held the talented wide receiver back this season, as he has only played in four games.
The last time the sophomore wide receiver was in action was all the way back in the end of September. While it is good that Swinney expects him to be practicing this week, it’s hard to imagine that he could play or have a major impact in the ACC Title Game.
However, if Clemson can make the CFP with a win, that would give Brown some more time to get healthy and that could be a big boost for the offense in their quest to win a championship.