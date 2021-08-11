Tigers Confident D.J. Uiagalelei Can Be Integral Part of Running Game

Over the past decade, the quarterback run has become a key component in the Clemson offense.

Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence all had tons of success running the ball, with each bringing their own unique style to the running game.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott thinks D.J. Uiagalelei can have that same kind of impact in the Tigers' offense, comparing him to Boyd, who is entering his first season as an analyst on the coaching staff.

"It's so fun to have Tajh back because he reminds me a lot of Tajh," Elliott said. "When you think about Tajh, and Tajh had the huge arm... There's been Deshaun, there's been Trevor, but it started with Tajh and the big arm. And then his running style, I think there's similarities with their running style and it was the same back then."

Uiagalelei could potentially bring the same kind of physical style that Boyd brought to the running game, something Elliott said can be very beneficial at times.

"He was that big guy that neutralized the defense whenever you try to get a number," Elliott said. "Obviously you want to run the ball with the backs, to allow those guys to carry the load, but whenever you need to neutralize the defense or balance it out to create the numbers, you got to have that quarterback running game."

While it's still too early to know exactly how Uiagalelei will fit into that aspect of the offense, Elliott is confident the Tigers will be able to take advantage of the size Clemson's new starting quarterback brings to the table.

"Then there's components of our RPO in our run game that the quarterback has to make us right, you know, pulling the ball," Elliott said. "We've been fortunate to have guys that can go the distance and I think DJ is potentially one of those guys in the long run, but we'll just kind of see what he's comfortable with, where he's at. And then as this offense creates their identities, see how the quarterback run fits into that."