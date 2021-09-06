Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia

Clemson struggled to run the ball mightily in a 10-3 season opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night in Charlotte and head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers must be more effective to be successful on offense.

The running game was non-existent for Clemson in its season-opening loss to Georgia.

The Tigers running backs totaled just 24 yards on nine carries. Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Sunday night that in hindsight the team should have been better at forcing the issue but that there were a number of factors that played into the offense's lack of rushing attempts.

"Yeah, I think so, for sure," Swinney said. "Again, we just seem to always be behind the chains, behind the field position, clock, whatever it was."

However, while Swinney was very complimentary of the Georgia defense, he also noted that when the Tigers did have opportunities, the lack of execution was problematic.

"We had some really good drives," Swinney said. "First play of the game, you can't draw it up any better, and we just turned the linebacker loose. I mean, we've got a hat for him, but for some reason, we didn't come off there and I mean that play is gonna go a long way. I don't know that many people are going to be efficient and running the football in Georgia."

At the end of the day, Swinney knows the Tigers have to be better when it comes to running the football. A strong rushing attack will help take some of the pressure off of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and that's something he said the coaching staff has to be more mindful of.

"But we were nowhere near effective enough," Swinney said. "Then with D.J. just not really being settled in, we didn't do a good job of supporting him and sticking with the run game and hanging in there with that. Definitely, something that we didn't do a good job with as coaches."

