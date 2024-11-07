Clemson Tigers Defensive Stars That Must Step Up Against Virginia Tech
The Clemson Tigers and the Virginia Tech Hokies both have defensive issues to solve when they face each other on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN. This is the second straight week the Tigers will be on ESPN.
Clemson (6-2, 5-1 in ACC) only allowed 366 total yards. But, curiously, the Tigers allowed 210 rushing yards, the most they had allowed since the 236 they allowed to Stanford in September. What really hurt was the 7.8 yards per carry Louisville racked up against Clemson, the biggest yard-per-carry average the Tigers have given up this season.
Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2) gave up 410 yards of total offense to Syracuse on Saturday, which was the first time the Hokies gave up more than 400 yards since their loss to Miami in September. In fact, when the Hokies give up 400 or more yards in total offense they’re 0-3. So that's something for the Clemson offense to shoot for.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
LB Wade Woodaz
He had another fine game defensively against Louisville, as he finished with 11 tackles. It marked the third game in the last five in which he had double-digit tackles. He continues to lead Clemson with 60 tackles, which is a career-high, along with two sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. The Tigers could really use a big play out of him this weekend.
DE T.J. Parker
With Peter Woods banged up again, the Tigers need Parker to continue to step up in the pass rush. He's done a fine job all season and he enters Saturday's game with a team-leading five sacks, along with 25 tackles. He's also forced two fumbles, so if he has the opportunity to force a turnover, he's equipped to do it.
CB Avieon Terrell
Terrell is having one of the best overall seasons defensively for the Tigers. Along with leading the team with seven pass breakups, he has two interceptions, a sack and 30 tackles. He's also forced a fumble and he's recovered a fumble. In this stretch drive, with only a glimmer of hope to reach the ACC title game, the Tigers need Terrell to continue to perform at this level.
Virginia Tech
DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland
Powell-Ryland is one of the best pass rushers in the ACC. All you have to do is look at his ledger this season and see his 12 sacks not only leads the Hokies but is among the best totals in the country. It’s not a fluke either. He had 9.5 sacks a year ago. The Tigers can't let him get near quarterback Cade Klubnik.
CB Mansoor Delane
He's the most likely Hokie to pick off a pass on Saturday. He leads the team with three interceptions and he's also broken up five passes. He's sixth on the team with 41 tackles, including 25 solo shots. He's also forced two fumbles. He's a multi-faceted cornerback that can wreak havoc from the back line or in the backfield.
LB Jaden Keller
Keller is one of two players on the team with 50 or more tackles, along with safety Mose Phillips III. But Keller leads the entire team with 56 tackles, including 24 solo shots. He's defended a pass and he's recovered two fumbles. He's the player that will most likely be tracking Clemson’s top skill player, running back Phil Mafah, all afternoon.