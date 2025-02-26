Clemson Tigers Firmly in Mix for Elite 2026 Cornerback Recruit
Clemson seems poised to be busy on the recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle.
After establishing relationships with the prospects in this class, spring is the time when schools around the country get the players back on campus to make a real push to earn a commitment.
The Tigers need to deliver a strong group this time around.
They have fallen off their dominant perch they had when they were at the top of the college football landscape, so if they're going to return to that level, then Dabo Swinney and his staff have to start landing more blue-chip talent.
Someone who fits that bill is elite cornerback Samari Matthews.
Rated as a consensus four-star by the four major recruiting services, On3's Industry Ranking lists him as the 61st-best player in the 2026 class and No. 8 at his position.
The Tigers will be battling it out with some notable programs, but the good news is they already have an official visit locked in on May 30 and are firmly in the mix to secure his commitment.
"Clemson, Florida State, Oregon and South Carolina are my top four schools, but Penn State is still in there too, so it is really five on my list. Getting to some spring practices may narrow it down a little more, then the official visits will help me make the final decision," he said to Chad Simmons of On3 (subscription required).
Matthews told the recruiting analyst that Clemson got into the process later than the others, but he's already established a good connection with the coaching staff.
"Coach Reed and I talk a lot. We have a great relationship. After talking to Dabo (Swinney) for the first time, it seemed like I had known him for a long time. The guys at Clemson are great people and easy to talk to," he said.
At 6-foot and 180 pounds, he's on the bigger side of the cornerback spectrum which is exactly what these types of Power 4 schools are now looking for at that position.
Clemson will have a tough battle ahead if they're going to win this one, but they have at least positioned themselves well ahead of his official visit in late-May.