Tigers Forced to Adjust Schedule Due to Injuries; Focusing on Fundamentals

Injuries force even the best teams to adjust their plans mid-game, mid-season and even mid-week. The 2021 Clemson Tigers are having to adjust their normal open date practice schedule due to the recent rash of injuries, leaving head coach Dabo Swinney hoping to just get healthy.

"We usually get one really good day of competitive work, but I just don't think we'll be able to do that," Swinney said. "Maybe some with the younger guys. But we have a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps. It's really not physical at this point."

"As far as some of the competitive work we like to do in an open date, we won't be able to do that as much. Right now we have to get some guys healthy," he added.

While the Tigers are not going to be hitting and doing the "competitive" work they would usually do this week, the bye week will still prove to be valuable—especially for an offense that is still trying to find their grove.

"We have to continue to work on the basics, fundamentals, there's a lot we can get done there this week. Obviously throwing and catching," Swinney said. "We have to adjust a little bit. It's not a normal open date because our next game is on a Friday night. So we'll have to practice on Sunday... We have to get some bodies healed up and work on the basics and details. We need to get in some cross-over and self-scout stuff we will do as a staff. We have a good plan as far as how we're going to be on the field and when."

