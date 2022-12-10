Tigers Game Plan in Orange Bowl: 'You had better score'

The Clemson Tigers may have found a spark for their sputtering offense in their 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship in true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik--who is now the starting quarterback after head coach Dabo Swinney's announcement following the game, and the subsequent departure of former starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to the transfer portal.

But even with that spark, Swinney still understands that the goal of scoring will take on special importance when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30.

"If you're playing Tennessee, you better score, so that's all I know. We don't score, we got no chance," Swinney said. "Because these guys, they not only score a lot of points, they score really fast, so it's unbelievable, really. And I haven't had a chance to really dive deeply into them, but I've watched them all year long, and it's incredible. They do an amazing job, and they've scored on everybody. Everybody.

"So I don't think it'll be a 6-3 game. So all I know is 35's probably not enough for the Tigers, so we better find a way to score some points."

While the Volunteers have put together an offense this season similar to the one that set nearly every offensive record in 2020 when the LSU Tigers featured Joe Burrow at quarterback, head coach Josh Heupel is not so quick to dismiss the fact that the Tigers boast one of the best defenses in the nation.

"Every game takes on its own identity. Clemson is one of the top defenses in the country," Heupel said. "You get to bowl season, the amount of preparation that you have, every game unfolds a little bit differently, and this game will take on an identity during the course of play. You better play smart, you better play physical to win these types of big football games."

