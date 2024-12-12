Clemson Tigers Have Reportedly Contacted Tulsa Wide Receiver Joseph Williams
The Clemson Tigers are heading into the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns with a lot on the line.
After winning the ACC title, the Tigers were able to secure the automatic bid in the CFP.
If not for winning their conference, Clemson wasn’t going to make the CFP, as with three losses, they were on the outside looking in.
However, this is a team that can now accomplish a lot more in the playoffs. While the program is getting set for the biggest game of the season, they are also trying to navigate the transfer portal that just opened.
Things certainly get crazy this time of year, both on and off the field, and the Tigers have already seen two wide receivers declare their intentions to leave.
Now, this leaves Clemson with the need to add some players in the portal.
Recently, Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider spoke about the Tigers being in contact with a couple of players, one of whom being Joseph Williams from the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.
“There are already multiple wide receivers in the portal that have said the Tigers have been in contact. One is Joseph Williams, out of Tulsa. The 6-foot-2 wideout was the AAC Freshman of the Year after totaling 558 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games.”
Adding the young talented wide receiver from the Golden Hurricanes could help not only replace a couple of the wide receivers who are leaving, but potentially to be an impact player in 2025.
Due to the success of Antonio Williams this season, there is certainly a chance that he could test the waters of the NFL draft.
This season, Williams totaled 71 receptions, 838 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns. It was a really solid performance for the redshirt sophomore, as he bounced back nicely after the injury-plagued year in 2023.
Adding the talented freshman from Tulsa would be a nice replacement if their star wide receiver elected to go to the draft.
Furthermore, it would be even better if they had both with the development of Bryant Wesco Jr.
While a lot of the focus will be on the CFP for the program, Clemson does have to continue to keep an eye on the transfer portal, as that can have a major impact on the team.
With players coming and going, it will be a chaotic time period.