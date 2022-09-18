Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries
CLEMSON–The Clemson Tigers' defense looked like a MASH unit at times, as they were without two starters and six total defenders, and lost another in-game (Sheridan Jones). Head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of all of the players after the Tigers' 48-20 win Saturday night.
"Thankful to be getting some of those guys back...I'm hopeful that we will get them all back, but some will probably be game time (decisions)," Swinney said.
He added that Andrew Mukuba dislocated his elbow, Tre Williams is nursing an elbow, Nate Wiggins is nursing a hip flexor and stated that Tyler Davis could have played and Xavier Thomas should be good to go soon. Said that nothing is long-term, but called it "normal football" injuries.
Shipley Runs Wild, Defense Forces 4 Turnovers as Clemson Beats Louisiana Tech, 48-20
Looking for a complete game for the first time this season, No. 5 Clemson showed flashes but took until deep into Saturday's game to feel good about a blowout victory.
Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech
The Tigers lead 13-6 at halftime of their game against Louisiana Tech, here are our thoughts on how the first half has gone.
Clemson's Will Shipley Adds to Touchdown Total
Clemson running back Will Shipley put the No. 5 Tigers up 10-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:24 to play in the first quarter against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
