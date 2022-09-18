Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

CLEMSON–The Clemson Tigers' defense looked like a MASH unit at times, as they were without two starters and six total defenders, and lost another in-game (Sheridan Jones). Head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of all of the players after the Tigers' 48-20 win Saturday night.

"Thankful to be getting some of those guys back...I'm hopeful that we will get them all back, but some will probably be game time (decisions)," Swinney said.





He added that Andrew Mukuba dislocated his elbow, Tre Williams is nursing an elbow, Nate Wiggins is nursing a hip flexor and stated that Tyler Davis could have played and Xavier Thomas should be good to go soon. Said that nothing is long-term, but called it "normal football" injuries.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!