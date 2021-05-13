Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Schedule Release Features Numerous Key Matchups

The pro debuts of former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne coming against a division rival is just one of many highlights from Wednesday's big NFL schedule release involving Tigers.

The former Clemson backfield mates, who were drafted in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, get 17 chances to turn the franchise around in 2021, but they aren't the only Tigers in the NFL who have intriguing games.

Here's a look at the best games and dates for former Clemson players:

Week 1

The first week of the NFL season offers Clemson fans a chance to see Lawrence and Etienne play Sept. 12 at AFC South foe Houston Texans. Whether or not they'll be locking horns with former Clemson star QB Deshaun Watson remains to be seen. He's battling legal issues and an NFL investigation, but it's still going to be the first time anybody sees the other two Tigers play an NFL game. They'll meet again on Dec. 19.

The Arizona Cardinals, who feature receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Isaiah Simmons, come east to take on the Tennessee Titans, giving Clemson fans a drivable opportunity to see a couple of former Tigers.

Week 2

In a primetime matchup on Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs. While a showdown between quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will get all the hype, it'll also showcase a pair of former Clemson receivers in Baltimore's Sammy Watkins, who's going up against his old Chiefs team, and Cornell Powell, a recent draft pick by Kansas City.

Speaking of primetime, Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers, who led the Tigers in receiving a year ago, will play his first Monday Night Football game against Austin Bryant and the Detroit Lions.

Week 4

The Jaguars square off with the Cincinnati Bengals on a Thursday night in a QB rematch of the 2019 national title game. Lawrence will look to get revenge on former LSU star Joe Burrow. Meanwhile, former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins will be catching passes from Burrow in this reunion of 2018 title-game stars. This will be Jacksonville's only primetime game of 2021.

In another national-audience matchup, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, John Simpson and Tanner Muse of the Las Vegas Raiders take on Mike Williams and the Los Angeles Rams.

Week 7

Lawrence gets another title-game rematch, but this time with former Alabama QB Tua Tuagoviloa when the Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins. This game will be played in London at 9:30 a.m.

Week 9

Several former Clemson players reunite this week. Rodgers and Powell, teammates a year ago, square off. Watson could be running away from Christian Wilkins and the Dolphins. Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants meet as well.

Week 12

The Raiders received the Thanksgiving Day game at Dallas, so there will be plenty of former Tigers to watch while you put away copious amounts of turkey. That Sunday, cornerback A.J. Terrell will look to pick off a Lawrence pass when the Jags host the Atlanta Falcons.

Week 15

The big holiday weekend will feature the Cleveland Browns against the Packers and the Indianapolis Colts vs. Cardinals on Christmas Day. The following day, the Sunday slate features Lawrence taking on Zach Wilson, the quarterback who went No. 2 behind the Clemson star in the NFL draft to the New York Jets.

Week 18

The NFL's first-ever 18-week schedule showcases all division showdowns. Jacksonville hosts the Colts, the Texans get the Titans and the Raiders take on the Rams to wrap up the regular season.