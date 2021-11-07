Clemson Tigers In The Pros: Hunter Renfrow Seeking Opportunity, DeAndre Hopkins Looks To Return To Winning

A look at some Clemson Tigers in the NFL that you should keep an eye on in week o



Week 9 in the NFL is just past that mid season mark where teams really find their true identity and you know who you are by this point, majority of the time. This week offers a nice slate of games that will allow you to see some former Clemson Tigers in action.

Some Tigers are working through rebuilds, like Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Then there is some that are continuing their playoff push such as Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

It has been a crazy week for the Browns and the Bengals have a chance to make it even worse with a win over the AFC North foe. Bengals need to get right as well following their 34-31 loss to the New York Jets.

Cleveland may have Denzel Ward back in their secondary, but it may not mean much with the receivers the Bengals deploy. Tee Higgins is one of those and he’s coming off a big game. Last week despite the loss Higgins had 97 yards receiving to lead the way. In his second year, Higgins is off to a good start and is a sure hand for Joe Burrow.

D.J. Reader will be important in the middle for Cincinnati. The former Clemson Tiger will be tasked with helping slow down Cleveland’s Nick Chubb. On the season Reader has 27 tackles and a sack.

Las Vegas Raiders (-3.0) vs. New York Giants

The Raiders are another team that has had an interesting week. Las Vegas cut their leading receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was supposedly driving under the influence and was involved in an accident that left one dead. Luckily, the Raiders get a Giants team that is not as talented.

Dexter Lawrence is one to watch for the Giants. The former Tiger will need to get some pressure on Derek Carr if New York wants to have much of a chance.

Without Ruggs Las Vegas needs to turn somewhere else for production. Maybe that direction can be Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow is a sure-handed receiver that is second on the team in receiving and is on track to have his best season as a pro. Maybe a potential Renfrow break out with the expanded opportunity perhaps?

Buffalo Bills (-14.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a rough one for the rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This week Lawrence and the Jaguars will be dealing with an AFC contender and it does not bode well for them. Buffalo is favored by a pair of scores for a reason.

A couple of weeks ago Lawrence picked up his first win in the NFL. Maybe against the Bills he can help the Jaguars stay competitive throughout this one. It will be no easy task as the Bills defense is stingy.

Arizona Cardinals (-1.0) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Last Thursday the Cardinals dropped their first game of the season. Kyler Murray is not 100% and he will have Nick Bosa chasing him all game, something to watch. This is a NFC West matchup to keep an eye on. Cardinals badly need to return to their winning ways with the Los Angeles Rams close on their heels.

Even if Murray is not 100% it works in his favor that he has a player like DeAndre Hopkins to throw the ball to. Hopkins has seven touchdowns through eight games and has been a big red zone target.

San Francisco is getting George Kittle back likely. This is a potential matchup for Isaiah Simmons, the ex-Tiger. Simmons has the speed from the linebacker position to keep up with the quick tight end. It will be something to watch as Simmons always flys around the field. Simmons has 52 tackles on the season which is good for third just behind Jordan Hicks and Jalen Thompson.

The Cardinals are still tied with the Las Angeles Rams with the best odds of finishing the regular season with the best record in the NFL, according to FanDuel, at +450.